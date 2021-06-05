CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$22.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.58.

TSE KMP.UN opened at C$19.46 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of C$15.87 and a one year high of C$19.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

