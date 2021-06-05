Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) versus Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Head to Head Contrast

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

Cincinnati Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bancorp $18.68 million 2.20 $3.16 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.74 $11.98 million $0.66 25.06

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Cincinnati Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bancorp 21.90% 11.56% 2.00% Provident Bancorp 22.89% N/A N/A

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Cincinnati Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cincinnati Federal that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate and multi-family loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and construction and land loans, as well as invests in securities, which consist of mortgage-backed securities. It operates full-service branch offices in Miami Heights, Anderson, and Price Hill in Ohio, as well as in Covington and Florence in Northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.