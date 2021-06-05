Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,993,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF stock opened at $124.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $124.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.