Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,548,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 501,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

