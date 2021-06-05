Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $54.07 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.