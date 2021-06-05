Citigroup Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,506,000.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

