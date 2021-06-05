Citigroup Lowers iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.00.
NASDAQ IRTC opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 1.48. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after buying an additional 951,511 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,116,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after buying an additional 420,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,506,000.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.