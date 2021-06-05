Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.72 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $464.65. 153,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $435.56. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

