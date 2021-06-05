Citizens & Northern Corp Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 261,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after acquiring an additional 64,590 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com stock traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

