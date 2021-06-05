CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $6.72.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

