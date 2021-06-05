Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $9.54. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 186,302 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.