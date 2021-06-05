Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.70. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at C$117.89, with a volume of 41,934 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$129.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$117.92.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.2409324 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,471.20. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Insiders have sold a total of 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 over the last 90 days.

About Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

