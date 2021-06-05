Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post $4.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.48 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

