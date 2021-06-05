Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,566 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 11,314,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,192,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

