Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.36. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 133.68% and a negative net margin of 496.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

