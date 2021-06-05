Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 95.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $69,785,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Amarillo National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.95. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.