Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $8,119,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $87.81 and a 1 year high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.