Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 110 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,064 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.93.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $126,768.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.03, for a total value of $253,539.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,058,932.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,504 shares of company stock worth $4,089,705. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $188.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

