Comparing Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) & Its Peers

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Taysha Gene Therapies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -$60.01 million -6.56 Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.86

Taysha Gene Therapies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors 1112 4420 9750 185 2.58

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $43.93, indicating a potential upside of 96.81%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 38.99%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

