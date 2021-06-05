Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 496,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.42% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $13,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.