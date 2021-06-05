CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.09. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,439. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

