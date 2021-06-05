Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,251 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTB. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $66,303,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,433,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $27,274,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 382,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

CTB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 112,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

