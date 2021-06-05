CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

NYSE:CTK opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. CooTek has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 406.63% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTK. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CooTek (Cayman) during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

