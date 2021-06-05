Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $415.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of COST opened at $387.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $372.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after buying an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

