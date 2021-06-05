Coupa Software (COUP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect Coupa Software to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coupa Software to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Coupa Software has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.55 and a beta of 1.44.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

