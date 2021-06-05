Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $264.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.