Cowen Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$39.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price reduced by Cowen from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WEED. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.33.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at C$29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$18.44 and a 12 month high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

