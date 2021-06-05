Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS:CRAWA opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $30.15.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford United

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

