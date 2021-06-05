Credit Suisse Group Increases NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $90.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

NTAP has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.37.

NTAP stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,116 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after acquiring an additional 108,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

