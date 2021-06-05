CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black Sells 25,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Colin Black sold 26,710 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $5,125,649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $206.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 20.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.