CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $259.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $259.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $206.94 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $88.87 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

