CryptoTask Price Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001276 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $611,198.40 and $204,155.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00242733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.01141632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.42 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,049 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.