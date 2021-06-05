CSFB Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$45.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.78.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$41.08 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$30.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.40.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.7983398 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.