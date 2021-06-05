Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 195.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 5.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $211,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 9.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 219.6% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $136.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

