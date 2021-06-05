Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 144 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

FedEx stock opened at $302.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.29 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.