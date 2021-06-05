Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $340,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.58. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.