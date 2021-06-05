Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $192.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.25. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $114.19 and a 52-week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

