Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

DARE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.