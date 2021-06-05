Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chegg by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,275.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -139.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.