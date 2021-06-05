Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $925,000 Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in 2U by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

