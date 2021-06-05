Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading 1.3% Higher

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.03). 1,081,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,044,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.14. The firm has a market cap of £17.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42.

Deepmatter Group Company Profile (LON:DMTR)

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

