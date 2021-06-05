Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Delek US were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DK stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.49. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

