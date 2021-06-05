DePay 1-Day Volume Reaches $913,272.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $913,272.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00005445 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DePay has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00244294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01118975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,108.83 or 1.00112162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,708,951 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

