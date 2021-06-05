Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,336 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $55,725,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,102,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $42,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

Devon Energy stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.