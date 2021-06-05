Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,495,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,067,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,923,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 135.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

