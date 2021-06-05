Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.40. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 75,535 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

The company has a market cap of C$406.68 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4406995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

