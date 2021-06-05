Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.11. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

