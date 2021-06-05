Diligence (IRA) Trading Down 45.1% Over Last Week

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Diligence coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Diligence has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. Diligence has a total market cap of $7,905.67 and $169.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008916 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000206 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001211 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diligence (IRA) is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diligence’s official website is ira-africa.com

