Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.35. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

