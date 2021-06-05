Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.49. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 295.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 146,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,729. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

