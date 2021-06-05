Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 42,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,523 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,037.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 258.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000.

Shares of SOXS stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $80.52.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

